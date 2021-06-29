Nigerian separatist leader brought back to Nigeria to face trial

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was located and brought back to Nigeria to face trial for terrorism, Nigeria's Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said in a press conference Tuesday.

Kanu went missing when he failed to appear in court in 2015 and his whereabouts prior to the arrest was unknown. Officials did not disclose where he was apprehended.

"He has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trial after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him," Malami said.

Kanu was apprehended on Sunday June 27th, 2021.

Kanu was initially arrested on 14th October, 2015 on an 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others, Malami said.

