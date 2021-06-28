Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 26, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Over 150 people are being reported as missing as search-and-rescue efforts continue with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)