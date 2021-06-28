California's 'Flintstone House' can keep its cartoon statues thanks to a settlement

(CNN) Fred and Wilma get to keep their house, and all of their dinosaurs, too.

The town, a suburb of San Francisco, called the multimillion dollar homage to the 1960s cartoon a "public nuisance" and filed a lawsuit against Fang in 2019 for making landscaping changes that it said violated codes and for not complying with orders to stop working.

Fang, a businesswoman of Chinese origin and former owner of two local newspapers, then countersued Hillsborough, accusing it of discriminating based on her nationality.

Now, as part of the settlement, Fang can apply for building permits for changes to the property, while the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping updates, according to city records. Hillsborough will also pay Fang $125,000 and she will drop the countersuit. The case was dismissed by the county superior court on April 27, though no public announcement was made at the time due to a gag order, according to The Palo Alto Daily Post.

Read More