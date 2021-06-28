Smoke billows from London train station as fire crews tackle blaze

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Mon June 28, 2021

Firefighters tackle a blaze near London&#39;s Elephant and Castle rail station on June 28.
London (CNN)Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at the Elephant and Castle train station in south London, the city's fire brigade has said.

Video posted to social media showed smoke billowing from the station on Monday afternoon.
The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were attending the scene, and urged people to avoid the area.
    The service added it had received "nearly fifty" emergency calls from people near the station. The cause of the fire is not known.
      London's Metropolitan Police said they were aware of a fire and looking into it.
        Smoke rises from the fire on Monday afternoon.
        This is a developing story and will be updated.

        CNN's Stephanie Halasz contributed reporting