Smoke billows from London train station as fire crews tackle blaze

London (CNN) Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at the Elephant and Castle train station in south London, the city's fire brigade has said.

Video posted to social media showed smoke billowing from the station on Monday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were attending the scene, and urged people to avoid the area.

National Rail, the UK's rail network operator, said in a statement that the fire occurred "next to the track," while Southwark Police tweeted that the incident is "not believed to be terror related."

Firefighters respond to the blaze.

One video posted to social media appeared to show a fireball pouring out from underneath a railway arch and onto Elephant Road, near a pedestrian entrance to the overground train station.

