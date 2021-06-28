The 2021 edition of the race has been marred by crashes and Monday was no different with Thomas, Primoz Roglic, Peter Sagan, Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Demareall hitting the tarmac before Tim Merlier won stage three, a 182.9-kilometer section between Lorient and Pontivy in Brittany.

Thomas strains to catch up with the pack after his crash.

'Too many crashes'

Australian Ewan, who was taken to hospital, broke his clavicle and is now out of the Tour.

"It was a pretty complicated stage, a super nervous one," Julian Alaphilippe, who is second in the overall rankings, told the Tour's website.