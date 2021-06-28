Geraint Thomas: Former Tour de France winner rides on after his dislocated shoulder is put back in following crash

Geraint Thomas sits on the road after crashing during the third stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy, on June 28, 2021.
(CNN)Another day, another crash-filled Tour de France stage.

And for Geraint Thomas, who won the Tour de France in 2018, a day he's unlikely to forget in a hurry after he got back on his bike after suffering a dislocated shoulder on Monday.
"Following a post-stage scan and x-ray we're pleased to confirm @GeraintThomas86 has not suffered a fracture in his right shoulder," tweeted the Welshman's INEOS Grenadiers team. "He will be reassessed in the morning before stage four #TDF2021."
    The 2021 edition of the race has been marred by crashes and Monday was no different with Thomas, Primoz Roglic, Peter Sagan, Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Demareall hitting the tarmac before Tim Merlier won stage three, a 182.9-kilometer section between Lorient and Pontivy in Brittany.
      Thomas strains to catch up with the pack after his crash.
      'Too many crashes'

        Australian Ewan, who was taken to hospital, broke his clavicle and is now out of the Tour.
        "It was a pretty complicated stage, a super nervous one," Julian Alaphilippe, who is second in the overall rankings, told the Tour's website.