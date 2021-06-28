CNN —

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s vow to hold up a bipartisan infrastructure deal until the Senate approves a larger Democratic bill has caused some anxiety in the ranks, with moderate Democrats uneasy over her tactic and concerned it could cause both efforts to collapse.

The California Democrat’s stance has earned her praise from the party’s progressives who had shown little willingness to swallow a bipartisan Senate proposal they viewed as paltry. But after Pelosi bluntly said that the bipartisan plan would not see daylight in her chamber until the Senate approves a Democratic-only approach – through a process known as budget reconciliation – many liberals signaled they could endorse the pared-back plan.

But the party’s centrist members aren’t yet on board.

“I do have concerns,” Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii, who helps lead a coalition of conservative Democrats known as the Blue Dogs, told CNN when asked about Pelosi’s strategy. “I think that … a bill that can actually pass Congress and get to the President’s desk – I want to pass that. And so I want to strike while the iron is hot.”

Asked if he was concerned that effectively tying the two together could kill both efforts, he said: “I am concerned about that.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, another co-chair of the coalition, who hails from a swing Virginia district, said in an interview: “I think it’d be incredibly disappointing if there’s a bill from the Senate, waiting for our action, and we choose to delay it arbitrarily.”

“My hope is that we will move this bill as expediently as we can, when we get it,” Spanberger said, adding that “what I want to see happen is that when there is a bill that can get bipartisan support, that can pass out of the Senate, that will meaningfully impact our communities and our country, and bring jobs for Americans, we should take that vote as quickly as possible.”

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat who represents a Maine swing district, wouldn’t say if he was OK with Pelosi’s approach. “Plenty of time to talk about that,” he said when asked.

The anxiety among moderates underscores the tightrope that Democratic leaders are walking in trying to unify their caucus behind a high-stakes legislative strategy where they have very little margin for error. It also adds to the calls that Pelosi is hearing from Republicans to walk back her stated plans, but any change in course could risk alienating progressives who want to ensure that a larger bill is not left behind in the pursuit of bipartisanship.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, defended Pelosi’s approach and warned that many progressives will not vote for a bipartisan deal if reconciliation is not advanced in tandem.

“We have an agenda that we have to accomplish, and linking the two bills is the only way it’s going to get accomplished,” the Washington state Democrat said Monday evening. “We did a poll of our members 10 days ago and the overwhelming majority of our caucus said they’re not going to vote for a bipartisan deal without the reconciliation package.”

Top Democrats see both bills clearing Congress in fall

Pelosi allies and members of leadership say the strategy will end up working out, arguing that the two timelines are more aligned than it seems, since both the bipartisan deal and the reconciliation proposal will take months to sort out – and likely wouldn’t see final passage until September anyway.

The House will approve its own $715 billion surface transportation plan this week.

“I think there’s a notion out there that somehow we’re going to be holding on to some sort of product from the Senate for months. That’s not going to happen,” a Democratic leadership aide said. “They don’t have a bill. They have a framework. The committees have to write it, which will take probably weeks.”

Nevertheless, Pelosi’s statement last week – “There ain’t going to be an infrastructure bill, unless we have the reconciliation bill passed by the United States Senate” – has prompted outrage from Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who called on Pelosi to back off that approach.

“I think it’s fair to say I’d like to see us get there, and I do think the only way we can get there is to de-link the two issues,” McConnell told reporters in Louisville on Monday. “They are really separate issues.”