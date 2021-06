Spanking can worsen a child's behavior and do real harm, study finds

The tools of spanking are varied. In this vintage image, a man uses a paddle. For adults administering punishment,the use of switches, belt straps, paddles and the like delivered increased punishment while saving their hands from the sting of the swat.In the slave trade, there was a crueler reason for the use of a paddle or strap. In his book " Flagellation and the Flagellants: A History of the Rod in all Countries from the Earliest Period to the Present Time ," the Rev. William Cooper explains that straps were used to keep from scarring slaves and reducing their value: "It is said that with this instrument a slave could be punished to within an inch of his life, and yet come out with no visible injury, and with his skin as smooth as a peeled onion."