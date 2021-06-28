CNN —

There’s nothing that makes us feel better at the beach or pool (besides diving into the water) than a very glamorous cover-up. Whether an old school caftan, lightweight natural fiber pants or a chic sarong, a stylish cover-up takes your swim look to the next level.

And everyone is looking forward to getting back out there, says Summersalt’s CEO, president and co-founder Lori Coulter and chief brand and digital officer and co-founder Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin, “We’re loving happy, fun dresses and floral prints that celebrate the joy of the season. And with people venturing beyond their backyards and back into the world, versatile cover-ups that go from beach to brunch are in demand.”

Calvin Klein Crochet-Shoulder Tunic Cover-Up ($39.98; macys.com)

The biggest trend for this summer? “Cover-ups that can take you from beach to bar include tie-dye caftans, crochet tunics and printed day dresses,” says Durand Guion, group vice president of Macy’s fashion office. You’ll keep cool at the pool and out on the town in this white drawstring tunic with crochet details.

Lollo Vita Summer Twist Knot Tank Dress Cover-Up (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

This highly rated t-shirt dress with a knotted bottom works as a casual summer look or a beach cover-up, and is available in so many colors!

Elan V-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress ($58; nordstrom.com)

This maxi works just as well with strappy heels as it does over a swimsuit with flip flops. Add a few gold bangles and you’re ready for date night!

Becca Breezy Basics Jumpsuit ($78; nordstrom.com)

With high reviews, this cute, comfy jumpsuit goes easily from the beach to brunch.

Dotti Travel Muse Cotton Shirtdress Cover-Up ($49; macys.com)

Also on trend and fresh? “Boyfriend linen shirt dresses,” says Vanessa Youshaei, Founder & CEO, Petite Ave. You’ll look crisp and casual in this white cotton shirt style cover-up.

Summersalt The Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up ($95; summersalt.com)

This versatile cover-up can be worn open over your suit at the beach and buttoned up as a dress or top for the evening — a multi-tasker for any summer vacation.

Robin Piccone Michelle Tunic Cover-Up ($88; nordstrom.com)

Another great vacation multi-tasker, this loose fitting breezy tassled top ties over your swimsuit, but could also be paired with shorts for a cute brunch look.

Summersalt The Palazzo Pant With Ties ($80; summersalt.com)

If you’re more interested in covering your lower half, “Palazzo pants are another favorite and look fantastic with all of our swimsuits,” Chamberlain and Coulter explain. You’ll feel so chic in these high-waist, wide-leg pants with a tie at the waistband. And they’re perfect for travel — wrinkle resistant, anti-microbial and anti-static.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Crushed Smocked Cover-Up Pants ($84; macys.com)

Perfect for tossing on and then tossing in your bag, these wide-leg cover-up pants are already crinkled so they’ll travel with ease and keep your legs warm on a breezy summer night.

J & Ce Cotton Gauze Low Waist Beach Pants with Pockets ($39.99; amazon.com)

Lightweight and 100% cotton, these pants will keep you cool and comfy on hot days and nights — and they have pockets!

Isla Cover-Up Beach Pants ($98; nordstrom.com)

You’ll give major boho vibes with these orange beach pants with a bright tiled pattern.

Bsubseach Print Turkish Kaftan Cover-Up Maxi Dress ($23.99; amazon.com)

Show off what ya got, says Guion, “A tunic or caftan is ideal — consider one in a sheer fabric to get credit for the bikini underneath.” Available in over 30 prints, this kaftan flows beautifully for a gorgeous poolside look.

DKNY Asymmetrical Animal-Print Kaftan Cover-Up Dress ($78; macys.com)

If you’re petite, look for “shorter cover-ups that don’t go past the knee,” says Youshaei, and this leopard print kaftan nails the look.

Old Navy Soft-Woven Tie-Waist Kaftan Swim Cover-Up ($25, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Another cute shortie kaftan, this easy-to-wear number has a drawstring tie you can adjust for a cinched look or leave free and flowing.

Summersalt The Cinched Waist Caftan Dress ($135; summersalt.com)

We would 100% wear this waist-enhancing dress from the beach to brunch, or just straight to brunch.

Bsubseach Plus Size Beach Shirt Dress Cover-Up ($23.99; amazon.com)