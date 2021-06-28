CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on refurbished Apple AirPods Pro, a Solo Stove Bonfire and savings on the Casper Dog Bed. All that and more below.

Refurbished Apple Airpods Pro ($135, originally $249.99; walmart.com)

Apple Apple Airpods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $135. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra Fourth of July savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Refurbished Ring HD Security Stick Up Camera ($44.99, originally $99.99; woot.com)

Amazon Ring HD Security Stick Up Camera

Upgrade your indoor or outdoor security system with this refurbished Ring Stick Up Camera, now available for $44.99 as a post-Prime Day promotion on Woot!. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check in on your home anytime with your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Bio Bidet BB-600 Bidet Seat ($249, originally $399; woot.com)

Amazon Bio Bidet BB-600 Bidet Seat

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet BB-600 Bidet Seat for nearly 40% off, bringing the price down to $249. This deal is only available for a limited time as a post-Prime Day promotion, so get your butt over to Woot! ASAP so you can buy yours before it sells out.

Casper Dog Bed ($102, originally $125; amazon.com)

Casper Casper Dog Bed

Why have your precious pooch snuggle up in a basic bed when you can give them the royal treatment? This Casper Dog Bed is one of our favorites, and it’s made with two layers of premium memory foam for extra support and comfort. It’s also machine-washable, so you never have to worry whether or not it’ll hold up after a trip through the washing machine. Typically, this luxe dog bed will set you back $125, but today you can get it for $102 when you use the extra 10% off coupon on Amazon.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,297.99, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream ($12.60, originally $18.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Dry skin is no match for a tube of Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, and right now this cult-favorite lotion is down to just 12.60, the lowest price we’ve seen in months — and a holdover from Prime Day. Plus, the lighter version of the cream is at $12.80, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This deal is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to test it out or stock up if you’re already a devotee.

Parade

Parade Parade

Parade’s cute, comfy underwear could be considered a cult favorite — more than 70,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. Shop Parade’s Black Friday in Summer Sale to take 30% off bralettes, underwear or your favorite hoodies, plus free shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($165.38, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $30 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $169.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s End of Season Sale is on, with over 20,000 clearance items going for up to 70% off. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

