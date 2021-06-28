Celebrate America’s birthday by buying yourself a gift or two. In honor of July 4th weekend, tons of stores are offering up special savings on tech, home goods, the latest fashions and much more. We’ve rounded up more than 100 brands and retailers to shop now, so you can score savings worthy of the most magnificent fireworks display this Independence Day.
Major retailers
- Best Buy: The mega retailer is offering savings on tons of home appliances, including washes and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.
- Ebay: Score deals on top brands including Roomba, Bose, LG and more, available while supplies last. Plus, snag an extra 15% off select like-new items with code JULY4SAVINGS.
- Lowe’s: From $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets, Lowe’s sale includes everything you need to gear up for summer.
- Macy’s: Summer styles are between 20% and 50% off for the holiday weekend, plus an extra 20% off with code SAVE.
- Overstock: Shop the 4th of July Sale for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
- The Home Depot: The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.
- Wayfair: The mega home store’s July 4th Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.
Home and health
- Allform: Score some cozy new living room furniture now that everything is 20% off with the code JULY0420.
- Allswell: Make your bed your haven with 15% off all mattresses and two free pillows when you buy a mattress with the code JULY4TH.
- Amerisleep: Mattresses are 30% off with code AS30, plus get up to $239 in free gifts with your purchase.
- Bear: Take 25% off sitewide and score a free gift set worth $250 with code CHILL.
- Beautyrest: For a comfortable sleep coupled with antimicrobial protection, opt for Beautyrest’s Black collection, now up to $300 off.
- Birch: Mattresses are now $200 off and you can score two free Eco-Rest pillows with the code JULY4200.
- Boutique Rugs: Save 60% with code 4TH60.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide through July 7 with code INDEPENDENCE25.
- Brrrn Boards: Keep at your summer workout when you take $75 off both the 5-foot and 6-foot adjustable Brrrn Boards.
- Burrow: It’s time to refresh your furniture now that Burrow is offering up to $600 off purchases up to $4,000.
- Casper: Don’t sleep on getting yourself a Casper! Right now, the brand is offering 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with code JULY4TH. The discounts get better when you shop select Bundles, now 30% off with code JULY4TH-BUNDLE.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on the Chill Mattress plus get free pillows and sheets.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear is on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, camping gear and more.
- Eight Sleep: Enjoy $150 off the Pod mattress.
- Green Chef: Stock up on healthy meal kits now, and get $100 off when you buy four boxes.
- Gravity Blankets: Buy a classic cooling blanket and get a cooling mask for 50% off.
- Helix: Save $100 and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more and use the code JULY4100.
- Houzz: Take up to 75% off outdoor furniture and decor, bathroom vanities, indoor furniture, rugs, lighting and more.
- iRobot: Finally buy yourself a robovac with up to $50 on select Roomba robot vacuums, or save $325 on complete clean bundles which include the H1 handheld Vacuum, the Roomba robot vacuum and the braava robot mop.
- Kirkland’s: The home decor and furniture brand is offering discounts on a range of products, including 20% off kitchen textiles, 40% off Sherpa throws and more.
- Lamps Plus: The Summer Sale offers up to 50% off lighting, ceiling fans and home decor items.
- Leesa: Is it time to replace your mattress and your pillows? Leesa has you covered with up to $500 off mattresses plus two free pillows with purchase.
- Lovesac: The beloved sofa brand is using the 4th to offer customers $100 off every $1,000 spent on Sactionalsand accessories.
- Moon Pod: Get 35% off a Moon Pod and an outdoor cover bundle.
- Nest Bedding: Find the best bed for you now that Nest Bedding is offering 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products.
- Nolah: Save up to $800 on mattresses plus get two free pillows.
- Nutribullet: Kick off the 4th with your favorite juice now that all Nutribullet juicers are 20% off.
- Outer: Save up to $1,000 on outdoor furniture and more now in the 4th of July sale.
- Purple: Get up to $350 off pillows, bedding and Purple’s American-made mattress.
- Rugs USA: Save up to 75% on a new rug for your home.
- Serta: Nothing beats the comfort of an amazing mattress and an adjustable bed base — get either the Serta iComfort Hybrid Mattress or the Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base, and save $1,000.
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art, tapestries and yoga mats; 30% off home decor; and 20% Off everything else.
- SodaStream: Customize your favorite bubbly drinks now that all kits are 15% off and bundles are up to 25% off.
- Tempur-Pedic: Take up to $500 off TEMPUR-breeze mattress sets, plus get a free gift worth $300 with your purchase.
- The Company Store: Enjoy 30% off linens and bedding sitewide with code G21JULY4.
- The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 25% off customer-favorite Elfa storage solutions and your whole order.
- Tuft & Needle: Shop fresh bedding finds and more with Tuft & Needle’s 4th of July sale, offering 20% off sitewide until July 12.
- Tuft and Paw: Get 15% off all best selling cat furniture for your furry friend with the code BEST15.
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress from the brand.
- Zoma: Mattresses are $150 off, plus get up to $540 worth of free accessories.
Fashion and beauty
- Aerie: All swimsuits are up to 60% off.
- American Eagle: Take 50% off clearance, plus an additional 10% off, along with savings on shorts, tees and tanks styles.
- Backcountry: Take up to 50% off all the gear you need to get outside this summer.
- Baublebar: Take 20% off jewelry sitewide at the Summer Event with code SUMMER20.
- Carbon38: All sale styles are an extra 40% off with code VAULT40.
- Clark’s Botanicals: Keep up with your summer skincare regimen with 30% sitewide on all full-size products with the code JULY30.
- Eddie Bauer: Take 50% off your entire Eddie Bauer purchase.
- Gap: Take an extra 10% off your purchase with code FORYOU.
- Glasses USA: Get 30% off your entire order of sunglasses or eye glasses, plus free shipping when you use the code USA30.
- Hanes: Shop BOGO free savings at Hane’s Summer Stock Up Event.
- Kate Spade: Sale styles are an extra 40% off with code EXTRA40.
- L.L.Bean: Save on women’s and men’s outerwear, clothes, shoes and more with this ongoing sale at L.L.Bean.
- Lucky Brand: Sale into summer with up to 50% off tees, tops and jeans.
- Michael Kors: Need new additions to your accessories collection? Michael Kors is now offering up to 60% off 100 new markdowns, with Kors VIP members getting an extra 15% off when you use the code EXTRA15.
- Original Penguin: Stock up on graphic tees, button downs and more with up to 62% off sale items, now through July 6th.
- Old Navy: Take up to 50% off storewide with styles from $8.
- Perry Ellis: The men’s apparel brand is offering up to 60% off sale items and up to 75% off clearance, valid until July 5th
- Sorel: This 4th of July sale is the perfect excuse to get yourself a new pair of sandals with up to 40% off bestsellers from Sorel.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Save on computers, audio equipment, cameras, drones and more.
- Lenovo: Select doorbusters are up to 79% off, including laptops, desktops and computer accessories.
- Samsung: Several home appliances from the brand are on sale for the holiday.
- Skullcandy: A range of Skullcandy earbuds are on sale at Amazon.
- TCL: Amazon has marked down a few TCL TVs.
