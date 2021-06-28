CNN —

Celebrate America’s birthday by buying yourself a gift or two. In honor of July 4th weekend, tons of stores are offering up special savings on tech, home goods, the latest fashions and much more. We’ve rounded up more than 100 brands and retailers to shop now, so you can score savings worthy of the most magnificent fireworks display this Independence Day.

Major retailers

Best Buy : The mega retailer is offering savings on tons of home appliances, including washes and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.

Ebay : Score deals on top brands including Roomba, Bose, LG and more, available while supplies last. Plus, snag an extra 15% off select like-new items with code JULY4SAVINGS.

Lowe’s : From $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets, Lowe’s sale includes everything you need to gear up for summer.

Macy’s : Summer styles are between 20% and 50% off for the holiday weekend, plus an extra 20% off with code SAVE.

Overstock : Shop the 4th of July Sale for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

The Home Depot : The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.

Wayfair : The mega home store’s July 4th Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Adorama : Save on computers, audio equipment, cameras, drones and more.

Lenovo : Select doorbusters are up to 79% off, including laptops, desktops and computer accessories.

Samsung : Several home appliances from the brand are on sale for the holiday.

Skullcandy : A range of Skullcandy earbuds are on sale at Amazon.

TCL : Amazon has marked down a few TCL TVs.

