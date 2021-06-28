Sydney Four of Australia's eight capital cities are now under Covid-19 lockdown, as authorities struggle to contain fresh outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia state, began a four-day lockdown at midnight Tuesday, while Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, will enter a three-day lockdown starting Tuesday evening.

They join New South Wales' capital, Sydney, and Darwin, capital of the Northern Territory, which are already under lockdown.

Australia was celebrated for its initial response to the pandemic and for getting its economy more or less back on track long ago.

Read More