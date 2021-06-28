Desperate expatriate workers storm Islamabad vaccination center

Story by Reuters and Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 3:52 AM ET, Tue June 29, 2021

People including overseas Pakistani workers line up to register before for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Islamabad , Pakistan, on June 28.
People including overseas Pakistani workers line up to register before for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Islamabad , Pakistan, on June 28.

Pakistani expatriate workers, desperate to obtain a Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca Covid shot so they can travel to work in Saudi Arabia, stormed a vaccination center in Islamabad on Monday, witnesses said.

Saudi Arabia, which bars direct travel from Pakistan, has only approved the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Anyone arriving without one of those shots is required to quarantine at a cost many Pakistani workers say they cannot afford.
Pakistan has relied extensively on the Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac vaccines donated by ally China. That is a problem for the tens of thousands of Pakistanis who work in Saudi Arabia and contribute $7 billion a year, or a quarter of the country's total annual remittances.
    A police officer helps men to fill out forms to obtain a coronavirus vaccine, so they can travel to work abroad, at a mass vaccination centre in Islamabad, Pakistan on June 28, 2021.
    A police officer helps men to fill out forms to obtain a coronavirus vaccine, so they can travel to work abroad, at a mass vaccination centre in Islamabad, Pakistan on June 28, 2021.
    "There was a big crowd and they broke down these glass doors, because they were worried the vaccine would ru