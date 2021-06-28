Desperate expatriate workers storm Islamabad vaccination center

Pakistani expatriate workers, desperate to obtain a Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca Covid shot so they can travel to work in Saudi Arabia, stormed a vaccination center in Islamabad on Monday, witnesses said.

Saudi Arabia, which bars direct travel from Pakistan, has only approved the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Anyone arriving without one of those shots is required to quarantine at a cost many Pakistani workers say they cannot afford.

A police officer helps men to fill out forms to obtain a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, so they can travel to work abroad, at a mass vaccination centre in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2021.

Pakistan has relied extensively on the Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac vaccines donated by ally China. That is a problem for the tens of thousands of Pakistanis who work in Saudi Arabia and contribute $7 billion a year, or a quarter of the country's total annual remittances.

"There was a big crowd and they broke down these glass doors, because they were worried the vaccine would run out," witness Muhammad Ismail, 31, told Reuters. He pointed out the shattered remnants of the vaccination center's entrance, where a huge crowd swarmed around a handful of medical staff screening people for the shots.

Other witnesses gave similar accounts, but asked not to be named. They estimated the size of the crowd at hundreds.

