China releases new footage from Zhurong Mars rover

(CNN) China's National Space Administration (CNSA) has released new images of Mars from its landmark Tianwen-1 probe.

Tianwen-1, whose name means "quest for heavenly truth," is made up of an orbiter, lander and a six-wheeled rover carrying scientific instruments.

It successfully entered Mars' orbit in February, having spent seven months traveling through space after a July 2020 launch.

In May, the rover, Zhurong, drove off a landing platform and onto the surface of Mars -- where it is patrolling and exploring as part of a three-month mission on the red planet.

The rover drove onto the surface in May.

That achievement made China only the second nation after the US to land and operate a rover on Mars.

