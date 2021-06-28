(CNN) A young male lion has been seized in Cambodia after its owner posted videos of the animal on TikTok.

The lion is 1.5 years old and weighs 154 pounds, according to the NGO Wildlife Alliance, which carried out the joint operation on Sunday along with local authorities in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

The owners had removed the lion's canine teeth.

The lion had been raised from a cub by its owners, who had removed its canine teeth, "drastically reducing the lion's quality of life," Wildlife Alliance tweeted

Lions use their long canine teeth to rip skin and tear at meat.

The NGO's tweet quoted Koam Seiha, director of Phnom Penh Prey Chey Administration, as saying people do not have the right to raise wild animals and the lion would be given to the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Conservation and Rescue Center.

