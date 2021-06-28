Remains of 20 people found in a boat in Turks and Caicos islands

(CNN) The remains of 20 people have been discovered in a boat in the waters of the British overseas territory, the Turks and Caicos Islands.

What they were doing in the waters, who they are and how they died remain unknown, though the local authorities have said that there is no suspicion of "foul play".

On Friday, commissioner of police Trevor Bottins said in a statement that he believed the boat traveled to the area from "outside the Caribbean region" and that he did not believe the islands nor the region more broadly was their "intended destination."

The police department was originally contacted at around 06.45 local time, when local fishermen informed them that an unknown vessel was drifting around six miles off the island of Grand Turk.

