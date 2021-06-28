Musician Davido gives impromptu free concert to kids at beach house

(CNN) Award-winning Nigerian musician Davido was spotted giving a free concert to kids at a beach house in Nigeria.

The video shared to social media showed kids on a fence surrounding the beach house where Davido and his entourage were seen.

The singer obliged the kids, putting on a show for them as they sang and danced along.

Born David Adeleke, Davido has been one of Africa's most prominent artists over the last decade.

The 28-year-old Afro-pop singer has enjoyed massive career success since his first single, "Back When," debuted in 2011.