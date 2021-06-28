Musician Davido gives impromptu free concert to kids at beach house

(CNN)Award-winning Nigerian musician Davido was spotted giving a free concert to kids at a beach house in Nigeria.
The video shared to social media showed kids on a fence surrounding the beach house where Davido and his entourage were seen.
The singer obliged the kids, putting on a show for them as they sang and danced along.
Born David Adeleke, Davido has been one of Africa's most prominent artists over the last decade.
The 28-year-old Afro-pop singer has enjoyed massive career success since his first single, "Back When," debuted in 2011.
His third studio album, "A Good Time," was released in 2019 and featured on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart for 21 weeks.
His fourth album, "A Better Time" hit an impressive 213.2 million streams just after one month of its release.
Last year, the Nigerian singer donated the proceeds from his music video, "Dolce & Gabbana," to support the fashion house's coronavirus research fund.