Updated 8:31 AM ET, Sun June 27, 2021

Attendees sit inside a cooling booth at the Shasta District Fair during a heatwave in Anderson, California, on Saturday, June 26.
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty

Much of the Western United States has been experiencing a historic and unrelenting drought, the worst in the region in at least 20 years.

The most severe drought is centered in the Southwest in California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona. But areas of extreme and exceptional drought extend into the Pacific Northwest as well.

During the drought, many areas have also had to cope with extreme heat. The heat and the drought are part of a damaging feedback loop enhanced by climate change, experts say: The hotter it gets, the drier it gets. And the drier it gets, the hotter it gets.

The conditions are also fueling wildfires and exacerbating water demands.

A pedestrian carries a box fan during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, on June 26.
Maranie Staab/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kayakers navigate the waters of Lake Powell in Page, Arizona, on Thursday, June 24. Water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead -- the two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River -- have dropped at an alarming rate.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
John Elizondo, 11, dumps a bucket of water over himself while playing in the Snake River at the edge of Asotin, Washington, on June 24.
August Frank/The Lewiston Tribune/AP
Park visitors in Big Water, Utah, walk on an area of Lake Powell that used to be underwater at Lone Rock Beach.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
James Oehlerking spreads ice over a tub of bottled beer at Coors Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies, on June 17. Temperatures were in the triple digits for a third straight day in Denver.
David Zalubowski/AP
A sign says "stop in and cool off" on a building at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada, on June 16. The lake is at its lowest water level on record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s.
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images
People swim in a pool at the Circa Resort and Casino during an excessive heat warning in Las Vegas on June 16.
Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images
Gerry Huddleston cools off in the shallow water of the Russian River in Healdsburg, California, on June 16.
Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP
John Merizier stops at a water mister along the Las Vegas Strip during the excessive heat warning on June 16.
Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images
A wildfire burns on a canyon wall south of St. Xavier, Montana, on June 15. Record-high temperatures and gusting winds stoked a rapid expansion of major fires across central and eastern Montana.
Karl Big Hair/Bureau of Indian Affairs/AP
Adrian Keller, left, and Tim Smith fill a cooler with water at a Salvation Army heat-relief station in Phoenix on June 15.
Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images
Low water levels can be seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead on June 9.
Bridget Bennett/Reuters