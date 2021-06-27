Pro athletes and leagues are sometimes at odds over vaccines, much like the rest of America

(CNN) Professional athletes have shown over the past few years they are not afraid to speak out on their beliefs.

Now, like communities across the country, some sports teams and players are grappling with another hot-button issue: Vaccine hesitancy.

The leagues are working to increase vaccines to return to some type of pre-Covid normalcy, and they often want to lean on their star players -- among whom health officials call "trusted messengers" -- to encourage vaccinations while offering incentives such as relaxed Covid protocols for vaccinated players.

Some pro athletes have been more than willing to roll up their sleeves and post about it on social media, but others are still questioning, resistant or hesitant, putting them at odds with the pro-vaccine messaging marketed by the leagues.

Star athletes are often the face of a franchise or league, and endorsement or hesitancy can sway the minds of tens of thousands of uncertain fans, according to Dr. Jonathan Fader, sport and performance psychologist.

"The sports world is really a microcosm of our larger society," said Dr. Jarrod Spencer, sports psychologist and author of "Mind of the Athlete: Clearer Mind, Better Performance."

The US is at a point where every shot in an arm could make a difference in overcoming the pandemic and ensuring a return to normalcy. The White House said Tuesday it will fall short of President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults in the US with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by July 4 but is on track to hit that number by mid-July. It wants to focus on young adults, particularly those 18 to 26 years old, who have a lower vaccination rate than older groups.

CNN examined the protocols for the NBA, NFL and MLB, and here is how they -- along with their respective athletes -- have been handling vaccinations and Covid protocols:

The leagues are promoting vaccines with stars' help

The NBA, NFL and MLB have said 85% is the magic number when it comes to deciding whether a team is fully vaccinated.

Any team that reaches the 85% threshold for players and staff can relax protocols, the leagues say. All 32 NFL teams have players and staff that are 90% vaccinated, according to league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

MLB announced on June 25 that 23 of the 30 teams have reached the 85% threshold. The NBA did not have numbers for how many players or staff had been vaccinated, but both leagues do release weekly Covid-19 testing figures.

The NFL is the only of the three leagues to announce tier 1 and 2 employees -- coaches and anyone that has direct contact with players -- have to be vaccinated unless there is a religious or medical reason. The NBA recently announced fully vaccinated coaches no longer have to wear masks during games. None of the leagues require athletes to get vaccinations and there are no exact numbers on those who have.

The leagues have made PSAs featuring legends and social media posts with current players to encourage fans and others to get vaccinated.

"I just arrived to get my Covid shot, and this is one shot I won't block," retired NBA legend Bill Russell said in a YouTube video

MLB launched its " Vaccinate at the Plate " initiative June 4 to incentivize vaccine among fans, where they'll receive a free ticket to a game if they get a shot at the event.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers has helped promote Covid-19 vaccines.

In April, Detroit Tigers first basemen Miguel Cabrera teamed up with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to promote vaccinations through the Protect Michigan Commission

"Right away, I said yes, because I think when you have the vaccine, it's very helpful for you," Cabrera told MLB.com. "Everybody has to have the vaccine to get better and get all this behind us and be normal again. I'm tired of this."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett said he and his wife received the vaccine.

"It's to each their own. I recommend it," Barrett said. "I don't know why people wouldn't get it. But whatever makes you comfortable, whatever helps you sleep at night, you do that. But I would like for 85% of the team to be vaccinated."

Some athletes just want more information

Despite support for the vaccine from many pro athletes, others have been hesitant because they feel there's a lack of information about its long-term effects.

"I'm not a fan of it at all," said Montez Sweat, a Washington Football Team defensive end. "I probably won't get vaccinated until I get more facts and that type of stuff."

Montez Sweat is among athletes who question or are against the vaccine.

The NBA and NFL -- and their respective players unions -- told CNN they've provided players with ample information on the vaccine and the virus itself.

"The vaccine has proven to be the most effective tool in combating the COVID 19 pandemic. We will continue to provide the best data and information available and encourage those currently hesitant to get vaccinated," an NBA spokesperson told CNN.

"We've held informational sessions with the clubs and players at their facilities and have also provided on-site opportunities to get vaccinated," said McCarthy, the NFL spokesperson. "These sessions have included expert speakers such as Dr. James Hildreth of Meharry Medical (College). Teams have brought in additional experts."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged