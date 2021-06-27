Man shot in the back in Times Square, NYPD says

New York (CNN) A 21-year-old man was the unintended victim of a shooting in New York's Times Square on Sunday evening, according to police.

The man was shot once in the back amid a dispute between a group of males he didn't know, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told CNN.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, the spokesperson said. No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

That incident similarly involved a dispute between a group of males, catching the innocent bystanders in the gunfire.

