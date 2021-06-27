Nashville renames street after drag queen in move city leaders say is a first in the US

(CNN) Nashville is celebrating Pride Month with a new street name that honors a drag queen who was a longtime performer in the city.

Part of Carney Street is now named Bianca Paige Way after a dedication Saturday, CNN affiliate WSMV reported . The street recognizes Mark Middleton, who performed under the name Bianca Paige around Nashville for years.

Middleton died in 2010 from lymphoma, according to WSMV. After being diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, he used his platform to raise awareness and tip money to raise funds for research. He eventually raised more than a million dollars.

The newly named street is just outside the downtown area, near a bar named Trax, where Middleton often performed as Bianca Paige. City leaders approved the name change in March

In a tweet , Mayor John Cooper called Bianca Paige "a Nashville legend." He said this is the first street in America named after a drag performer.

