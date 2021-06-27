Monday, June 28

President Joe Biden will meet with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House. The meeting will "highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," the White House says. Isaac Herzog will officially succeed Rivlin as president on July 9.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican in hopes of restoring ties that were strained during the last administration.





Wimbledon will begin on Monday, but it will go on without two of tennis' biggest stars: Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are both skipping the tournament due to personal health issues.

Thursday, July 1