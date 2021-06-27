Pride is a parenting opportunity

Psychologist John Duffy, author of "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety," practices in Chicago. He specializes in work with teens, parents, couples and families.

(CNN) I work with a remarkable teenager who is figuring out where she fits in the LGBTQ+ community. Meanwhile, her mother is earnestly pressing her to dress and behave more "normal" and "straight."

"I just don't want your life to be so hard, honey," her mom said in one session.

"But Mom, this is the hard part!" the teen replied. "Once you allow me to be myself, my life will be way easier!"

That's one common parental reaction to a child's coming out process, and it takes a toll on kids. Another is rejection: One young man I worked with came out to his conservative parents in a session. Their immediate rejection has caused a rift to this day. He's bruised by their rejection, but not broken -- he's happily in a relationship with a man his parents have never met.

Some parents make their kids feel less than OK and others reject their kids. Then there are the supportive parents, who join their kids on this path. I work with a transgender boy who has been on his transition journey together with his parents. Their journey has not only brought them closer together, but he tells me his parents' support saved his life.