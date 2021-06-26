Four people are dead and one injured after a hot-air balloon crashes in New Mexico

(CNN) Four people have died and one person is in critical condition following a hot-air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday.

The balloon crashed into a power line around Central Ave. and Unser Blvd., causing power to go out in the area, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed on Twitter.

The injured person has been hospitalized and remains in unstable condition, according to police.

"They're in pretty bad shape. Doctors at the hospital are working to save that individual," APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said, the Albuquerque Journal reported. "It's just a very tragic situation. Our officers who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they saw what they saw. These things are just horrible anytime they happen."

Powering New Mexico (PNM), which bills itself as the city's first electric and gas operations company, "is on the scene as power is still out in the area," police said.

Read More