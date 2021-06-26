Former University of Michigan basketball players accuse late Dr. Robert Anderson of abuse

(CNN) Former basketball players at the University of Michigan have accused deceased athletics Dr. Robert Anderson of abuse, their lawyer told affiliate WDIV .

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel issued a "heartfelt" apology for the abuse after receiving the report.

Attorney Ven Johnson represents 21 men, 18 of whom were members of the university's basketball team between the 1960s and 1980s, according to the station.

Johnson alleged that Dave Strack, who coached the basketball team in the 1960s, knew of the abuse and also failed to respond.

"He did nothing," Johnson told WDIV.

Strack died in 2014.

CNN previously reported allegations by the school's former football players that Coach Bo Schembechler and others either knew that Anderson was abusing others, and often failed to respond appropriately. The abuse allegedly included Schembechler's own son

Bo Schembechler died in 2006.

"This is bigger than Bo. This is bigger than U of M. These are people. These are survivors," Johnson said.

Neither Johnson nor the University of Michigan immediately returned requests for comment.