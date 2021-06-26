Police tell 'Mare of Easttown' fans to stop trespassing where the series was filmed

(CNN) Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are warning "Mare of Easttown" fans to stop trespassing in places where the series was filmed.

"Mare of Easttown" is a miniseries on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

"We've had a few instances where people have come on to our property -- one late at night to look in our front window," she said.

Nether Providence Police said officers are patrolling the area and "will take appropriate action" against trespassers and people blocking traffic or disturbing peace.

"It's a house. Get over it," the department said.