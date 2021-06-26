After an altercation on board, a man jumps out of a taxiing airplane at Los Angeles airport

(CNN) A passenger was injured Friday after jumping out of a United Express flight that was taxiing from a gate area at the Los Angeles International Airport, an LAX police spokesman told CNN.

At about 7:10 p.m. local time, the man opened the door of the aircraft, activated the emergency slide, and exited onto the taxiway, the spokesman said. Los Angeles Airport Police and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded immediately.

The flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was heading to Salt Lake City, an FAA spokesperson said.

