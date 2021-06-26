Lego unveils brick prototype made from recycled plastic

(CNN) The Lego Group is one step closer to reaching its goal of making all its products from sustainable material by 2030.

A one-liter plastic PET bottle provides enough raw material for 10 2 x 4 LEGO bricks, the company said.

"The biggest challenge on our sustainability journey is rethinking and innovating new materials that are as durable, strong and high quality as our existing bricks -- and fit with LEGO elements made over the past 60 years," Lego Group Vice President of Environmental Responsibility Tim Brooks said. "With this prototype we're able to showcase the progress we're making."

It will be "some time" before bricks made from recycled material can be purchased, Lego said. The company will continue to test and develop the PET formulation and decide whether to move to the pilot production phase, which is expected to take at least a year. One factor the company is testing is how the material can be colored.

