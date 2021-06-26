Man wanted for shooting Daytona Beach officer in the head captured near Atlanta

(CNN) Othal Wallace, the man wanted for shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in the head Wednesday evening, was taken into custody at a property just outside of Atlanta around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The property is in a wooded area and is affiliated with an organization called the 'Not F**king Around Coalition' (NFAC), a Black Nationalist paramilitary organization, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.

Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse with multiple flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns, and several boxes of ammunition, the chief said. A large arsenal of weapons was also located in the main residence, and four other people were on the property, Young said.

Young said Wallace made a statement upon his arrest, saying, "You guys know who I am. You know what I'm capable of, and it could have been a lot worse."

Raynor, 26, is showing "very positive signs of improvement," Young said.

Read More