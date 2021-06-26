A customer left a $16,000 tip after ordering some hot dogs, chips and a few drinks

(CNN) It was an ordinary Saturday afternoon in New Hampshire when a hungry customer walked into a restaurant, sat at the outside bar, and ordered some food.

Roughly two hot dogs, some chips, a coke, a beer and a shot of tequila later, he paid his $37 tab and left -- but not before including a $16,000 tip.

"Don't spend it all in one place," the customer joked to the bartender, according to Mike Zarella, who owns the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry.

The bartender didn't look at the check or notice the tip until the customer, who asked to remain anonymous, gave her another two hints to take a look.

"When she looked down, she was just absolutely shocked. She was like, 'Oh, my God, no that's just crazy,'" Zarella told CNN. "The girls went over to him and thanked him. They are overjoyed."

Read More