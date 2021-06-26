Three people are dead and three children injured after a vehicle was struck by a train

(CNN) Three people, including a child, were killed and three more children were injured after their minivan was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in East Chicago, Indiana, Saturday morning.

Video evidence shows that the caution signals were working and the gates were down at the time, but the vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan, went around the gate and into the path of the train, according to a press release from the East Chicago Police Department.

The 36-year-old male driver and a 38-year-old female passenger died at the scene, along with a 10-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle.

Three boys, whose ages are between 7 to 10, were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The minivan came to a stop 200 yards away from the railroad crossing.

