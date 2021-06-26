These are the hotshot firefighters leading attacks against California wildfires. And they're quitting

(CNN) A swirling tornado of flames reaching 40,000 feet into the sky tore through a California city in 2018, leaving a veteran hotshot firefighter horrified.

"You are in a fog and expecting death or disaster around every corner ... It collectively killed my hotshot spirit," Humphrey, 44, said of the fire tornado.

"Hump," as fellow firefighters and friends call him, supervised hotshot crews from the US Forest Service on blister-inducing hikes to dig out fire lines, hack down trees and set blazes to fight advancing flames. Hotshot crews of 20 to 22 people spearhead fire attacks, and it's not uncommon for them to hike 10 miles daily with fire gear packs that can weigh up to 45 pounds.

Hump rose up from a seasonal rookie firefighter to the prestigious position of supervisor of the Eldorado Hotshots. He called it the "best job in the world."

But he quit a year ago.

After 25 years, Hump says he became just the latest mentally fried, underpaid hotshot veteran to leave, at a time when California wildfires are at their worst

Hump carved out fire lines and respect for 25 years before quitting.

Hotshots are leaving for better pay

The pay discrepancy between federal hotshots, most of whom are employed by the US Forest Service, and firefighters for other jurisdictions is staggering.

First-year federal hotshots make $13.50 an hour, according to David Alicea, vice president of the Forest Service Union in California.

"Yes, you can make overtime, but we're putting them through the meat grinder," Alicea told CNN. "We're abusing them because we are short-staffed, and they are not getting their rest periods. They get laid off when fire season is over, and they choose not to come back."

These usually young, seasonal firefighters are some of the ones who are leaving. But all levels of firefighters are moving on, including top managers who have the most experience.

"We have experienced staffing challenges as a result of issues such as compensation, remote and hard-to-fill duty stations, a competitive employment market, and the physical and mental stress of year-round fire conditions on fire personnel," Regina Corbin, a spokeswoman for the US Forest Service, told CNN via email.

Corbin said that Region 5, which includes California, is converting temporary seasonal positions to permanent full-time posts to improve recruitment and retention.

She says the problems are not new and apply to other federal firefighters.

Alicea agrees.

The Eldorado Hotshots medevac one of their own as Hump walks behind them during the New York Peak Fire in Nevada in 2006.

"We're down engine crews," he said. "I know of three or four forests that are down staffed."

He estimates they are missing hotshots in 35 key positions this summer in California.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein pressed the US Forest Service in a May hearing on how it can stop losing hotshots to other places offering bigger salaries.

"We have 19 million acres [of California forestland] under federal jurisdiction," Feinstein said in the May 26 hearing on Capitol Hill. "State pay is $70,000, that's what Cal Fire pays to a state firefighter. The United States Forest Service pays $38,000."

During the hearing, US Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen confirmed the average yearly pay for a US Forest Service firefighter is $38,000.

"State, local and private entities can range from $70,000 to $88,000 a year, and their benefits are better," she said.

On Wednesday, Senators Feinstein and Alex Padilla of California, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Steve Daines of Montana wrote a letter proposing a plan to raise federal firefighter pay. They are asking the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government to include it in the 2022 funding bill, according to the letter.

Fires are getting fiercer

The recent fires are part of a larger trend in California.

The seven largest wildfires in state history happened within the last four years, according to Cal Fire . The Carr Fire, which changed Hump's perspective on his work, ranked as the 12th largest fire in state history.

The increase in California's wildfire intensity and acres burned can only be explained by factoring in climate change , according to a recent analysis of several peer-reviewed studies. Land management plays a role in the trend, experts say, but it alone cannot explain why the state's fires have become so much more destructive.

On top of fiercer fires, an unrelenting drought and another big fire season on the horizon, California is losing hotshots, the rock star firefighters with the track records to successfully fight these mega blazes.

Hump is spending more time with his wife and three children these days.

"I needed to be home with my family," Hump told CNN. "The level of stress I was bringing home (from massive fires) -- I didn't even recognize myself anymore."

Hump, a married father with three children -- ages 12, 10 and 8 -- now works for Pacific Gas and Electric, as a lead on the utility's safety infrastructure protection team.

Hump says he's paid at least $40,000 more annually than what he made before as a hotshot supervisor. The money comes with peace of mind, as he now attends all of his children's events, even coaching some flag football.

Not enough firefighters to form hotshot crews

There are hotshot shortages across the country, but California hotshots are getting hit harder, according to Jonathan Miller, chairman of the National Forest Service Firefighters Union.

"We've seen some attrition across the federal crews and engines, but nothing like the shortages in California," Miller said.

Alicea says 15 California Interagency Hotshot Crews don't have enough members t