Man hospitalized in serious condition after shark bite in Northern California

(CNN) A 35-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after being bitten by a shark while swimming near Grey Whale Cove State Beach, authorities said.

The man was bitten in the leg around 9:15 a.m. by a 6-to-8-foot great white shark, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a Twitter post.

First responders at at Grey Whale Cove State Beach.

He was able to swim to the shore, the sheriff's office said.

There, the man was treated with "advanced life support measures," before being taken to a local trauma center in serious condition, according to first responders from CAL FIRE

The beach has since been closed, the sheriff's office said.