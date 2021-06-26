(CNN) The man hailed as a hero for preventing further bloodshed after a gunman fatally shot a police officer in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday was himself fatally shot by police, Arvada police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Police say Johnny Hurley, 40, confronted the gunman, identified as Ronald Troyke, after Troyke had shot and killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley near Arvada's Olde Town Square on Monday afternoon.

Johnny Hurley

As Troyke ran toward the square with a long gun, Hurley shot the suspect with a handgun, according to Arvada police.

"A responding Arvada Police Officer then encountered Mr. Hurley, who was holding the suspect's AR-15," the statement said. "The officer shot him."

"Arvada PD views Mr. Hurley's actions as heroic; it is clear that he intervened in an active shooting that unfolded quickly in a busy commercial area in the middle of the day, and that he did so without hesitation. Mr. Hurley's actions certainly saved others from serious injury or death," Arvada police said in the statement.

