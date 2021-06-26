Matt Hancock, Britain's beleaguered health secretary, resigns after being caught kissing aide

London (CNN) Matt Hancock resigned as Britain's Health Secretary Saturday, one day after he apologized for breaching Covid regulations.

The married politician was pictured kissing and embracing his adviser, with whom British tabloid The Sun alleges he is having an affair. The newspaper reported that the images were from May 6, two weeks before cross-household contact was allowed indoors in England.

"I've been to see the Prime Minister to resign as Secretary of State for Health and Social care... Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that's why I've got to resign," Hancock said in a video posted on his Twitter page.

"I'm very proud of what we've done to protect the NHS at the peak, to deliver that vaccine rollout -- one of the fastest in the world -- and I look forward to supporting the government and the Prime Minister from the backbenches," he added.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, he apologized writing, "I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this."

