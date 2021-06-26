Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

(CNN)Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won bronze in the 400m at the 2017 World Athletic Championships, has died aged 24, according to the Qatar Olympic Committee.
"Team Qatar sprinter and world 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today", shared the Committee on Saturday on social media.
The Sudan-born runner first represented Qatar in the 2015 Asian and Arab Athletic Championships, becoming the world's junior 400m champion in 2016.
He ran at the Rio Olympics in the same year, reaching the semifinals and won silver in the 2016 IAAFF World Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon.
Haroun's crowning achievement came at the World Championships in London in 2017, finishing third behind Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Bahamian Steven Gardiner to win the bronze medal as a 20-year-old.
"It is a very special moment for my country," he said at the time, "and an honour to take the bronze medal with me."
He is a national record-holder at 400m with a best of 44.07 run in 2018.
Haroun also won two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games, taking the 400m and 4x400m relay titles in Jakarta, Indonesia.
However, a torn hip tendon halted his progress as he failed to make it past the heats at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, in his home country.
He had been recuperating from the injury in the build up to this summer's delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His last registered race result was 47.22 as an invited runner at the Turkish Championships in September 2020.