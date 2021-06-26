Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

(CNN) Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won bronze in the 400m at the 2017 World Athletic Championships, has died aged 24, according to the Qatar Olympic Committee.

"Team Qatar sprinter and world 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today", shared the Committee on Saturday on social media.

The Sudan-born runner first represented Qatar in the 2015 Asian and Arab Athletic Championships, becoming the world's junior 400m champion in 2016.

He ran at the Rio Olympics in the same year, reaching the semifinals and won silver in the 2016 IAAFF World Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon.

Haroun's crowning achievement came at the World Championships in London in 2017, finishing third behind Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Bahamian Steven Gardiner to win the bronze medal as a 20-year-old.

