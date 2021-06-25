George Floyd's sister says Chauvin sentence shows police brutality is 'finally being taken seriously'

(CNN) George Floyd's family as well as activists and elected officials said Friday that Derek Chauvin's sentencing was a rare moment of accountability following a deadly police encounter.

Bridgett Floyd, Floyd's sister and founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said the 22-and-a-half year prison sentence signals that police brutality is "finally being taken seriously."

"However, we have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and Brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country," she said in a statement.

"This verdict and the sentencing is the longest sentence we've seen, but it is not justice," the Rev. Al Sharpton told reporters moments after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, was sentenced .

"We got more than we thought only because we have been disappointed so many times before," Sharpton said.

