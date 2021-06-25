How to help Surfside building collapse victims

(CNN) Rescue workers are digging through rubble and debris looking for signs of life after Thursday morning's building collapse in the town of Surfside, just north of Miami, Florida. Around 1:30 a.m., an estimated 55 condominiums fell to the ground, most of them with residents asleep inside.

As families wait in agony for updates on missing loved ones, there are ways you can ensure they don't face this situation alone. Organizations are on the ground to help.

Here is how you can support them -- even from miles away. To donate to some of the organizations featured click here or the button below.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find safe places. The group is also offering emotional and spiritual support to the survivors. To donate click here

World Central Kitchen is serving hot meals to the Surfside community to make sure displaced residents and rescue crews are fed as they face the unexpected.

Following the partial building collapse near Miami Beach, FL, the WCK team is still serving nourishing meals to the community. Our partner Soul Town BBQ is onsite with fresh plates for crews working hard and residents & tourists who have been displaced—and we'll be back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nU8u0oj2sQ — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) June 25, 2021