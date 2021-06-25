Five people shot overnight, one fatally, during robbery in the Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles (CNN) Five people were shot, one fatally, after two groups exchanged gunfire early Friday during an attempted robbery in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Jeff Lee tells CNN.

Around 2 a.m., three men in their 20s attempted to rob three men near a house along Blue Jay Way, Lee said. The tony area, which is nestled above the LA's bright lights, features multimillion-dollar homes and uninterrupted city views.

"During the commission of that crime, it looks like one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot at the victims, all three suffering from gunshot wounds," Lee recounted. "Victim one, a male in his 60s was actually a security guard at the event, or location."

It is not clear if it was outside a house party, said Lee.

The guard is in a local hospital in critical condition while the other two victims are in stable condition.

