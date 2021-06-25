California school board passes anti-racism resolution after tortilla-throwing incident at basketball game

(CNN) A school board in Southern California unanimously approved a resolution Thursday denouncing racism and racial discrimination after some community members flung tortillas at a predominately Latino high school basketball team.

"I think this is a good start," said Escondido Union High School District superintendent Dr. Annie Staffieri, who proposed the anti-racism resolution earlier this week. "It's a step, but it's only the beginning."

The resolution, which passed in a 5-0 school board vote, affirms the district's support for equity, safety, and the well-being of all students. The resolution also pledges to fight racism in all forms to dismantle practices that limit opportunities for students to receive a safe and high-quality education.

On June 19, Orange Glen High School's predominantly Latino team lost a championship basketball game to the largely white Coronado High School team in overtime. According to witnesses and video footage, some members of the Coronado crowd threw tortillas at the opposing team's athletes following several heated disputes on the basketball court.

The Escondido School Board, which manages Orange Glen High School, condemned the incident as racist and urged the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to revoke Coronado High's regional basketball championship, alleging some of the opposing players and coaches participated in the events that transpired. A CIF investigation of the incident is currently underway.

