Transgender runner CeCe Telfer is ruled ineligible to compete in US Olympic trials

(CNN) CeCe Telfer, an NCAA Division II track and field champion in 2019, is not allowed to compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles US Olympic Trials because of her eligibility regarding testosterone levels, USA Track and Field said in a statement.

Telfer, a transgender woman, was entered in this week's trials but did not appear on start lists, a USATF spokeswoman told CNN.

Telfer's agent, David McFarland, told CNN in a statement, "The model of grace in the face of adversity, CeCe will respect USA Track & Field's decision on her eligibility to compete at the US Olympic Trials this Friday in Eugene.

"CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national -- and world -- stage again soon," McFarland said.

To be eligible for the trials in track and field, athletes must meet the requirements to be a member of the US Olympic Team, USATF said. The requirements for US Olympic teams are in the World Athletics "Eligibility Regulations for Transgender Athletes" guidelines, which Telfer has not met, the organization said.

