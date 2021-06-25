The 7th MLB no-hitter has been thrown this season, tying the modern era record

(CNN) There have now been seven no-hitters thrown this 2021 Major League Baseball season -- tying the modern-era record.

The latest came Thursday, when Chicago Cubs pitchers Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined for the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. This is the first combined no-hitter of the season.

Davies started the game and pitched six innings, giving up five walks and striking out four. Tepera pitched the seventh inning while Chafin handled the eighth, each walking a batter. In the ninth, Kimbrel walked his first batter on four pitches, but would close out the game, giving the Cubs a 4-0 win and their first combined no-hitter in franchise history.

"I'm not going to lie. I had no idea until the last out and everybody came running out," Kimbrel said after the game. "I was just locked into the game and just going out there doing my job. Everybody did such a great job today. Zach took the ball and went out there did what we needed him to do. We needed this game today. There was no better way to do it than this."

Cubs manager David Ross said after the game, "When you have that confidence in how these guys have been throwing, obviously that's a huge deal, and a part of it you feel really secure about a four-run lead. And then you get to the ninth, I don't know that I've been as nervous in a long time with a 4-0 lead and two outs with Craig Kimbrel on the mound than I was tonight."

