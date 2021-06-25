The 7th MLB no-hitter has been thrown this season, tying the modern era record

(CNN) There have now been seven no-hitters thrown this 2021 Major League Baseball season -- tying the modern-era record .

The latest came Thursday, when Chicago Cubs pitchers Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined for the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. This is the first combined no-hitter of the season.

"I'm not going to lie. I had no idea until the last out and everybody came running out," Kimbrel said to reporters after the game.

Cubs manager David Ross said after the game, "When you have that confidence in how these guys have been throwing, obviously that's a huge deal, and a part of it you feel really secure about a four-run lead. And then you get to the ninth, I don't know that I've been as nervous in a long time with a 4-0 lead and two outs with Craig Kimbrel on the mound than I was tonight."

Ross also credited catcher Willson Contreras for his work behind the plate as well as hitting a two-run homer.

Craig Kimbrel celebrates with his teammates after completing the Cubs' combined no-hitter against Dodgers.

Earlier Thursday, the Boston Red Sox also were working on a combined no-hit bid in their road game against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, it was broken up in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Rays would go on to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off wild pitch.

The record for the most no-hitters thrown in a given year is eight in 1884. The most no-hitters in any modern-era season since 1900 is seven, happening in 1990, 1991, 2012, 2015 and now this season, according to Major League Baseball.

Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks also no-hit the Atlanta Braves in April, but the performance did not count as an official no-hitter because the game was shortened to seven innings for a doubleheader that day.