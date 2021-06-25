Frenchwoman who killed abusive husband faints in court as prosecutors seek sentence that could see her walk free

Paris (CNN) A Frenchwoman who has admitted to killing her abusive husband fainted with apparent shock and relief in court after hearing the sentence sought against her by prosecutors Friday.

The prosecution has asked for a sentence of five years in prison for Valerie Bacot, with four years of the term suspended, a lawyer for the accused said.

If confirmed, Bacot would walk free, as she has already spent a year in detention, the lawyer, Nathalie Tomasini, explained to French media.

Bacot has admitted to shooting Daniel Polette in 2016. She previously referred to him as her stepfather before they married.

Polette had started raping her when she was only 12 or 13, according to court documents. At that time he was her mother's boyfriend; he later became Bacot's husband and father of their four children.

