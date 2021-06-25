CNN —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite luxury TV, discounted Bose headphones and savings on the cult-favorite Weleda Skin Food lotion. All that and more below.

Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,297.99, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($254.99 with code JULY4SAVINGS, originally $599.99; ebay.com)

eBay Refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this one-day offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba 980. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $254.99 at eBay when you enter code JULY4SAVINGS at checkout, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger.

Refurbished Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 ($237.15 with code JULY4SAVINGS, originally $379; ebay.com)

eBay Refurbished Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and you can get a refurbished pair for just $237.15 at eBay when you use code JULY4SAVINGS at checkout. These cans feature memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream ($12.60, originally $18.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Dry skin is no match for a tube of Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, and right now, this cult-favorite lotion is down to just 12.60, the lowest price we’ve seen in months — and a holdover from Prime Day. Plus, the lighter version of the cream is at $12.80, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This deal is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to test it out or stock up if you’re already a devotee.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Parade

Parade Parade

Parade’s cute, comfy underwear could be considered a cult favorite — more than 70,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. And today only, CNN Underscored readers can shop Parade’s Black Friday in Summer Sale a day before everyone else. Use code CNNUNDERSCORED30 to take 30% off bralettes, underwear or your favorite hoodies, plus free shipping, before the sale opens up to the rest of the world tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($165.38, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $30 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $169.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart ($129.95, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

No, you did not miss your chance to get the famous Instant Pot Pro on sale. Right now the pressure cooker, steamer, sous vide, yogurt maker, rice cooker and so much more is on sale for $129.95 while supplies last.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s End of Season Sale is on, with over 20,000 clearance items going for up to 70% off. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Yankee Candles

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle

It’s not summer until you’ve stocked up on scented candles that transport you to the tropics. Luckily, Yankee Candle is hosting its Semi-Annual Clearance Sale right now, featuring up to 60% off beachy scents like Coconut Island, Pineapple Paradise and Golden Sands. Plus, you’ll find large candles for just $15, medium-size tumblers for just $8.50 and even more deals starting at just $1, so you can pick up a candle for every room in your home.

Old Navy

Old Navy Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of florals and pastels that would make for perfect Easter outfits. Plus, you’ll get an additional 25% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through Friday, no promo code necessary.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20, during the End of Season Sale. Favorites for men, women and kids like Ultraboost 6.0 DNA X Parley Shoes, the Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress, Ultraboost 21 Shoes and more are marked down through June 22 to help you stick to your fitness goals.

